Ask 2: Will CFISD provide tablets or laptops to students choosing to take online classes?

Question: Will CISD provide tablets or laptops to students choosing to take online classes?

Answer: Yes. The CFISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of portable electronic devices for students and LTE internet access for students this week. The approval will provide every student with an electronic device.

The initiative, which was approved during a special-called meeting on July 7, will not exceed $44 million.

“All of our students need quality instruction from their teachers,” said Dr. Linda Macias, CFISD chief academic officer. “While nothing can replace effective face-to-face instruction with a teacher, ensuring all students have a Chromebook and internet access will allow them to receive remote instruction that is teacher-directed and includes live virtual instruction through the CFISD Connect platform. This will allow students to be actively engaged in their learning while connecting with their teachers and classmates.”

Students will also have access to the internet in households that have the need, through mobile hotspots. In addition, CFISD is piloting a program to broaden its reach by installing WiFi on buses, according to a press release.

