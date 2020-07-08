This July discount can help Houston’s senior pets find ‘fur’-ever homes, you a new friend

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society is offering a big discount throughout the month of July if you decide to adopt an older pet.

The society is sharing a 60% discount on all “senior” animals from the ages 5 years old and up. The Humane Society noted that no appointment is needed to come to the Adoption Center at 14700 Almeda Road, and visit with the adoptable pets.

“People always want puppies, but seniors make wonderful pets and since many were previously owned many of them are already trained and used to family life so the transition to a new home is easier,” Gary Poon, executive director of the Houston Humane Society, is quoted as saying in a news release about the event.

The Houston Humane Society shared these benefits to owning a “senior” pet: