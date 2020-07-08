Teen, 13, killed and 11-year-old in critical condition after a 2-vehicle wreck on the North Freeway

HOUSTON – A 13-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Spring Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. along the North Freeway at the Hardy Toll Road.

Officials say a black sedan was stopping when a red mustang hit the car from behind.

The teen and an 11-year-old child were critically injured and were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Medical Center for treatment. The teen succumbed to their injuries and the 11-year-old child remains in critical condition, officials said.

Three adults, including another passenger from the black sedan, were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

“We see too many serious and fatal crashes in our region,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later tweeted in reference to the wreck. “All are heartbreaking, but especially those impacting children.”

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are still under investigation.