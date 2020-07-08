Fiesta closing its Houston Midtown location

HOUSTON – Fiesta has officially closed its location in Midtown near 59.

The Fiesta website information for the location at 4200 San Jacinto now says “store permanently closed.” The closure goes into effect Friday.

The Houston location -- known as “No. 17″ -- is perhaps one of its most well-known. Thousands pass the store on the highway.

The area is under development as at least one major project at the former Sears location is underway.

