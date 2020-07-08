90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Fiesta closing its Houston Midtown location

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, Midtown, Fiesta
The San Jacinto location, as seen on Google Maps, as collected on July 8, 2020.
The San Jacinto location, as seen on Google Maps, as collected on July 8, 2020. (Google Maps)

HOUSTON – Fiesta has officially closed its location in Midtown near 59.

The Fiesta website information for the location at 4200 San Jacinto now says “store permanently closed.” The closure goes into effect Friday.

The Houston location -- known as “No. 17″ -- is perhaps one of its most well-known. Thousands pass the store on the highway.

The area is under development as at least one major project at the former Sears location is underway.

Are you impacted by the closure? Let us know in the comments where you plan to shop for groceries in the area in the future.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: