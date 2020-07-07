Space history: Neil Armstrong’s El Lago home is for sale

EL LAGO, Texas – A piece of Houston, American and global history is for sale near Clear Lake.

The 2,560 square-foot, El Lago home where Neil Armstrong lived during the Gemini and Apollo missions has been listed for $375,000.

According to the HAR description, the home has four bedrooms, two and a half baths and features high ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a decked attic.

“Just imagine the conversations that took place in this stunning great room with a stone façade, beamed vaulted ceiling, and tile flooring,” the listing reads.

The home also includes a pool, pergola patio, storage shed and a backyard that is perfect for soaking in the sun on a nice day.

Go to the HAR website to see more photos or schedule a showing.