President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 74 years of marriage

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 would like to congratulate former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter on 74 years of marriage.

The couple wed on July 7, 1946.

Jimmy Carter married Rosalynn Smith Carter in 1946. They went on to have four children. (Jimmy Carter Library and Museum)

The 39th former president is now 95 years old. He is the oldest-living president in U.S. history.

The Carters have the longest marriage of any presidential couple. The previous record holders were Houston-based couple George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. They were married for 73 years and 102 days until Barbara’s 2018 death.

Here are a few images from their life together.

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg, second from the right, meet with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Buffalo Cafe in Plains, Ga., Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) Former Vice President Joe Biden, fourth from left, and his wife Jill Biden, second from left, speak with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, third from left, and her husband, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, third from right, as former Vice President Al Gore, second from right, speak to former President Jimmy Carter, right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, bottom center, before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Rosalynn Carter Carter made a campaign promise to get her husband Jimmy to establish a council on mental health. This came to fruition once she was in the White House. Although she only had an honorary role with the council, she used her position

Jimmy Carter gets his bars pinned on by his wife Rosalynn, left and his mother, Mrs. Lillian Carter at the U.S. Naval Academy in this undated photo.

President Jimmy Carter, accompanied by his wife Rosalynn, daughter Amy, and grandson Jason tells supporters at a Washington hotel, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1980 that he has conceded the election to challenger Ronald Reagan. (AP photo)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, left, sit as guests of Maranatha Baptist Church come and go to have their photo made with them, after Jimmy taught Sunday school there, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

In November 1991, all of the living presidents and first ladies gathered for the dedication of the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. Pictured from left to right is Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, Gerald Ford, Betty Ford, Richard Nixon, Pat Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, George Bush and Barbara Bush. (George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

Former U.S. President George W. Bush greets fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and former first ladies Rosalynn Carter and Hillary Clinton during the state funeral for his father and former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

President Jimmy Carter was called "Deacon." He's a committed Baptist and long-time Sunday school teacher. His wife, Rosalynn, was "Dancer." (Jorge Rey/Getty Images)

Carter and his wife Rosalynn look on prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays at Turner Field on Sept. 17, 2015, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In August, 2018, Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter donned their hardhats and lifted their hammers for their 35th work project with Habitat for Humanity. They devote one week a year to a building project somewhere in the world. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive onstage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, on August 25, 2008. (John Moore/Getty Images)

America's 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife Rosalynn wave to the audience during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library featured a number of photos of the couple throughout their years together.

President and Mrs Carter celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary (their first in the White House) with lunch on the... Posted by Jimmy Carter Presidential Library on Tuesday, July 7, 2020