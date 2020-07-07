Brazosport Independent School District: These are the safety precautions they’re taking for the new school year

Brazosport students will look for some differences this upcoming school year.

The district released their reopening plans last Friday and all students depending on their grade level will have staggered arrival and dismissal times.

The district also confirmed that strict health protocols will take place prior to stepping inside each campus to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

With these protocols in place, the district said in their reopening plan that there will not be a hybrid learning model in place.

Here is what we know about Brazosport Independent School District’s plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Start date

August 19

List of measures in place

Social distancing: All schools will have staggered arrival and dismissal times, limiting class transitions, and visitor restrictions. Breakfast and lunch protocols will be implemented.

PPE and masks: The district will provide PPE for staff and faculty as well as masks.

Temperature checks: Every student, staff and faculty member will have their temperatures checked prior to entering campus. Staff will conduct self-health screenings.

Schedule changes: Students will have limited class transitions, while teachers will also be limited to the number of students they see each day.

Sanitization: Students will not be able to use lockers this school year. Cleaning and disinfectant protocols will be in place along with sanitizing and respiratory etiquette.

Partitioning: Teachers will have plexiglass shields.

Measures not in place

Flexible learning alternatives: The district has opted out of a hybrid learning model.

Extracurricular activities

Extracurricular activities are still unknown at this time. They will continue to follow TEA guidelines and the UIL once they become available.

Certain elective classes are being prepared to be taken virtually by students and face-to-face.

Parents, this letter from Superintendent Massey was sent to your email on file regarding the return of school based on the latest requirements and guidelines from the state. We will continue to keep you informed as we receive more guidelines. #BISDfamilyhttps://t.co/BIx9VqwxqR pic.twitter.com/QVksdOkWsM — Brazosport ISD (@BrazosportISD) July 2, 2020

Do you have questions about Brazosport ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.