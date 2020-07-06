These are the activities that could put you at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, group finds

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – If you’ve wondered what activities could put you at risk of contracting COVID-19, the Texas Medical Association has a chart with its rankings explaining which behaviors have low, moderate and high risk.

The rankings are based on TMA physicians and its Committee on Infectious Diseases’ findings. TMA is the nation’s largest state medical society, according to its website. The rankings are based on findings by the organization’s coronavirus task force and its Committee on Infectious Diseases.

These are the low-risk activities:

Opening the mail

Getting restaurant takeout

Pumping gasoline

Playing tennis

Going camping

These are the moderate-low activities:

Grocery shopping

Going for a walk, run or bike ride with others

Playing golf

Staying at a hotel for two nights

Sitting in a doctor’s waiting room

Going to a library or museum

Eating at a restaurant (outside)

Walking in a busy downtown

Spending an hour at a playground

These are the moderate risk activities:

Having dinner at someone else’s house

Attending a backyard barbecue

Going to a beach

Shopping at a mall

Sending kids to school, camp or day care

Working a week in an office building

Swimming in a public pool

Visiting an elderly relative or friend in their home

These are moderate-high risk:

Going to a hair salon or barbershop

Eating inside at a restaurant

Attending a wedding or a funeral

Traveling by plane

Playing basketball

Playing football

Hugging or shaking hands when greeting a friend

These are the high-risk activities:

Eating at a buffet

Working out at a gym

Going to an amusement park

Going to a movie theater

Attending a large music concert

Going to a sports stadium

Attending a religious service with 500+ worshipers

Going to a bar