MUGSHOTS: 29 people arrested for drunk driving over holiday weekend

A total of 29 people were charged with DWI and taken into custody over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

HOUSTON – Many people spent the Fourth of July weekend at home, but for some, the weekend was spent getting booked into the Harris County Jail on drunk driving charges.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, Mark Herman, a total of 29 people were charged and taken into custody after failing the standardized field sobriety test.

Herman said all drivers were charged with driving while intoxicated, and a few others were also charged with assault on jail staff, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

According to the release, Takesha Lewis, Juan Ambriz, Stephanie Rodriguez and Michael Cumberland each had child passengers in their vehicles and were charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Michael Sumrall and Mario Moreno were both found to have two prior DWI charges and were charged with felony DWI third offense.