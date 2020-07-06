Intruder injured after homeowner fights back with metal pipe, authorities say

HOUSTON – A family is shaken and one would-be intruder was injured after an attempted home invasion in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened around midnight at a home on Loch Bruceray Drive and Wild Willow Lane, according to authorities.

Officials said three people were home when the homeowners’ young daughter spotted three intruders in the backyard.

One of the homeowners went to investigate and got into an altercation, authorities said. During the altercation, the man was able to hit one of the intruders in the head with a metal pipe.

The intruder fell to the ground and the other two intruders fled the yard, authorities said.

According to authorities, the man attempted to render aid until paramedics arrived. The injured intruder was taken to a hospital via Life Flight, officials said.

The homeowner said he heard what sounded like two gunshots, but no bullet casings or damage from gunshots has been found, authorities said.

Authorities described the injured intruder as young but did not confirm if he was a minor.

The intruder’s condition is not known. No one else was injured during the incident.