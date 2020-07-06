Harris County reports record number of votes by mail for primary runoff

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk’s Office reported Monday that they’ve hit a record number of votes by mail for a primary runoff election.

In the first week, a total of 79,818 voters cast their ballots. Of those, 65% voted by mail. In the same time period in March, 39% voted by mail. The number of mail ballots has increased due to a surge in voters 65 years of age and older who are opting to vote from home. It’s important to note that in early June, the County Clerk’s Office sent mail ballot applications to every registered voter aged 65 and up in Harris County due to concerns related to COVID-19.

“If you have received your mail ballot, I encourage you to cast your ballot and return it to the election office as soon as possible. Voters who are not able to vote by mail should take advantage of the last few days of early voting,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins is quoted as saying in a news release. “We encourage all eligible voters to participate in our democracy by voting and making your voice heard.”

This is the last week of the early voting period for the July 2020 Primary Runoff Elections. Early voting ends Friday, July 10. On July 10, all voting centers will remain open until 10 pm to allow voters with family and work obligations to cast their ballots and have their voices heard. You can visit HarrisVotes.com/WaitTimes to find the nearest voting center to you and check wait times.

The clerk’s office notes in a press release that all voting centers have been set up to allow for social distancing, and poll workers have been provided with personal protective equipment including gloves, face masks, and shields. Sanitizing stations are set up at all polling sites, and voters are being provided with finger covers to use while voting. Additional face masks are available for voters who do not have one.

For more election information, visit HarrisVotes.com.