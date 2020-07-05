HCSO: 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle airlifted to hospital in serious condition

CROSBY, Texas – Several people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle struck two pedestrians, leading to a multi-vehicle crash in Crosby.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Beaumont Highway.

Upon arrival, units located several distinct accidents. One accident, determined a failure to stop and render aid incident, involved two pedestrians, who were walking along the west side of the roadway. An unknown vehicle struck the pair and fled the scene, deputies said. The pedestrians proceeded to flag someone down to help them. A motorist in a truck driving westbound through the area with her husband and three small children saw the pair, turned around and pulled over to help the pedestrians. In the process, the vehicle was struck from behind by a woman driving a sedan westbound. When the sedan struck the truck, the sedan went into the eastbound lane and was struck by another vehicle.

The pedestrians, a 58-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition. They are expected to survive, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the sedan that struck the truck was transported to hospital by ground and is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing and deputies are working to gather more information about the vehicle that struck the pedestrians.