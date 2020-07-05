91ºF

Do Texans have to wear masks while driving?

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE PHOTO - Kerri Sims, left, and Christopher McCall of Las Vegas lean in to kiss each other while wearing masks at their drive-thru wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. "This is definitely not how we planned to get married, but what can you do?" said Sims. (AP Photo/John Locher) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Texans may need to wear a mask while driving in a car, depending on if they are alone or with others.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order mandating most Texans to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces, with few exceptions. The order went into effect on July 3 at noon.

One of those exceptions include people who are driving alone or with passengers who are in the same household as the driver.

Otherwise, people in Texas counties under the mandatory mask order should wear a mask when driving with others, not in the same household.

