Do Texans have to wear masks while driving?

HOUSTON – Texans may need to wear a mask while driving in a car, depending on if they are alone or with others.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order mandating most Texans to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces, with few exceptions. The order went into effect on July 3 at noon.

One of those exceptions include people who are driving alone or with passengers who are in the same household as the driver.

Otherwise, people in Texas counties under the mandatory mask order should wear a mask when driving with others, not in the same household.