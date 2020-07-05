3 Cypress Woods HS students win HP CodeWars Championship

A team of Cypress Woods High School students placed first overall at the HP CodeWars Championship held in Houston.

The annual event was was held virtually this time around in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District.

Cypress Woods High School seniors Steven Cheng and juniors Zeki Gurbez and junior Alex Haung earned first place in the advanced division of the computer science competition.

The competition involves students solving as many programming problems as possible in three hours. More than 100 teams from across the country participated in the 2020 event, according to a release from CFISD. This year, students had a week to complete the problems.