HOUSTON, Texas – A man died after he crashed his SUV into a tree, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fairbanks North Houston Road and Highways 290.

The man appeared to swerve his vehicle in an attempt to avoid a small animal in the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree nearby, an official at the scene said. A small animal was found dead at the scene.