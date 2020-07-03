Vanessa Guillen UPDATE: Protest planned, petition created to honor her with U.S. flags at half-staff

HOUSTON – A protest will be held to demand accountability and justice for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in College Station.

The protest is slated to be held at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive this Saturday at 5 p.m. Attendees are urged to remain peaceful, maintain six feet of distance and to wear masks.

A Change.org petition is also making viral rounds on Friday, calling for President Donald Trump to have all flags at half-staff in honor of Fort Hood soldier and Houston native Vanessa Guillen, missing since April.

The petition, created by James Vaughan Thursday evening, has a goal of 5,000 signatures. As of this writing, the petition has about 4,000.

“The tragic and untimely death of SPC Vanessa Guillen saddens the local community and the nation,” the petition’s description reads, “Let’s ask President Trump to order the U.S. Flag to half-staff to honor an American soldier who should not have had her life ended so abruptly.”

Guillen was promoted to Specialist on Thursday to honor her service with the U.S. Army.

Officials identified two suspects tied to Guillen’s disappearance Thursday evening.