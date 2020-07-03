Man stabbed dog during burglary attempt in Fort Bend County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man stabbed a homeowner’s dog during an attempted burglary in Fort Bend County, authorities say.

The incident happened on June 23 at 9:43 a.m. in the 500 block of San Carlos in the Rosenberg area.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they’d found that Julian Olvera, 21, had stabbed the dog.

The dog received treatment at Houston Humane Society and is expected to survive.

No one was injured and no property was stolen.

Olvera, of Rosenberg, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. He is charged with burglary of habitation, a first-degree felony with a $20,000 bond. He’s also been charged with cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony with a $15,000 bond.