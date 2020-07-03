HPD: Suspect fleeing police climbs onto roof of west Houston home

A suspected burglar is in custody Friday morning after climbing onto the roof of a west Houston home while fleeing the police, according to the Houston Police Department

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at a home in the 9300 block of Shady Lane Circle. The residents at the home reported that their alarm was set off and someone was inside their pool house.

Arriving officers found damage to the rear structure on the property, and additional officers began searching the gated community for a suspect. During the search, officers heard the suspect yelling at someone and located him on the driveway of a home on a block nearby. According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect climbed onto a roof of a home and refused to come down for over 20 minutes. The suspect ultimately came down after firefighters brought him a ladder.

Once off the roof, the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Houston Police Department.