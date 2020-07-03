Beaches restricted: This is what you need to know about Brazoria County -- including Surfside Beach -- this holiday weekend

HOUSTON – Brazoria County has put restrictions in place for island access on Independence Day weekend, starting on Saturday through Monday.

Judge Matt Sebesta has closed island access from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Quintana/Bryan Beach, Follett’s Island, and Surfside Beach.

Residents and beach house rentals, as well as RV campgrounds rentals will be allowed access with proof of residency or rental.

If an unsafe capacity on the islands is reached prior to 11 a.m., the access time could change, according to the judge’s office.

A news release reads, “This access closure is to ensure emergency management and first responder resources can access the beach areas if an emergency arises.”