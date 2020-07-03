1 man injured after car crashes into northeast Houston hair salon

HOUSTON, Texas – A man was injured after a car crashed into a northeast Houston hair salon Friday morning, officials at the scene said.

The crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Tidwell Road.

The car crashed into the back of the hair salon, causing extensive damage to the building.

One man in the vehicle was cut from the wreckage and transported to an area trauma center. He is expected to survive, officials at the scene said.

Salon owner Jennifer Johnson said she was at a loss for words.

“My salon is damaged out of control,” Johnson said. “I can’t work. I have a full list of clients today and I can’t even work.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.