Have a Splashtown season pass? Here is how you can use it to get into Typhoon Texas

HOUSTON – If you have a Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown season pass you can’t use right now because the Spring water park is closed, Typhoon Texas in Katy says “Come on over!” They’ll let you in with it.

That’s right. Your 2020 Splashtown season pass is good for the remainder of the 2020 season at Typhoon Texas. There is a catch. You have to buy a 2021 Typhoon Texas season pass. That’ll cost you $59.99 a person.

If Splashtown does eventually reopen this season, Typhoon Texas says you can still enjoy both parks.

Typhoon Texas is requiring guests to make reservations in advance before visiting the park so they can limit capacity and allow enough space for social distancing.