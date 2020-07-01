How the demand for more testing across the Houston area is being handled

HOUSTON – With the number of coronavirus cases climbing in the Houston area, more people are getting tested.

The high demand for testing is leading to longer lines, and in some cases, some sites are running out of test kits.

“We want people to make sure they know that they have to wait for about an hour and a half, 2 hours because there is a lot of demand. So, you have to be patient,” said Porfirio Villarreal, with the Houston Health Department.

Houston’s Health Department said test results are back within 3 to 5 days and patients are informed by phone call.

Officials said it’s important to answer.

“Sometimes people mistake that number for a telemarketer and they don’t answer; so, that’s really important to keep the sheet that we gave you during the testing that way they know they need to answer the call,” Villarreal said.