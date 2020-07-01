Galveston beaches will close during Fourth of July weekend due to increase COVID-19 cases

GALVESTON – The city of Galveston will close all of its beaches during Independence Day weekend due to the increase of coronavirus cases, officials said.

Beach parking will also be blocked on both sides of Seawall Boulevard to help protect residents and visitors, officials said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beaches

Galveston beaches will be closed from Thursday, 5 a.m. to Monday, 12:01 a.m.

City Mayor Jim Yarbrough signed an executive order for the beach closure Wednesday after the city conferred with the Texas General Land Office. Officials said the decision to close beaches was for the best interest of its residents and visitors during the busy holiday weekend.

According to a press release, the decision follows the guidance of medical professionals and comes after Texas Medical Center hospitals entered into Phase 2 surge plans for ICU capacity in neighboring Harris County.

“At this time, based on the current health situation and the guidance of medical professionals, I do not feel it is prudent or responsible to have thousands of visitors descending on Galveston beaches,” Yarbrough said. “Galveston has and always will be a welcoming destination, but the ongoing public health crisis demands our attention and response. We have to prioritize health and safety.”

Those who violate the order can face up to a Class C misdemeanor and carries an up to $500 fine.

Seawall Boulevard

Galveston will also temporarily prohibited parking on both sides of Seawall Boulevard from 5 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday. The city will place no parking signs beginning Friday morning, however, people will be able to exercise on the Seawall sidewalk. Chairs, picnics, tents, or any other type of tailgating on the Seawall sidewalk will not be allowed. Also, there will be no parking on Boddeker Drive.

Health

Galveston has a mask order in place, which effectively requires masks for people over the age of 10 at all Galveston businesses that serve the public. There are a few exceptions to this, such as when you are consuming food or drink or while at the beach or exercising. More information about the policy is available at galvestontx.gov/coronavirus.

Public safety

The Galveston Police Department will have additional police officers on duty the holiday weekend to respond to calls and assist with traffic safety. The City Marshal’s office will have peace officers on duty working with businesses to ensure the mask order is being enforced.

Fireworks

Officials said unlicensed or unpermitted fireworks are not permitted within the city of Galveston. Fire Marshals will enforce the prohibition on possession or discharging of fireworks within the city, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

Violators caught setting off or in possession of fireworks can face up to $2,000 in fines daily.

Fourth of July events

Galveston’s July 4th parade and the public fireworks display are canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and social distancing.

For more information, please visit galvestontx.gov.