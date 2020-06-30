Test it Tuesday: Should you put down the hammer and nails? Alien Tape claims you won’t need them again.

HOUSTON – Hanging pictures and heavy objects can be tricky. If you’re not careful, you can end up with a bunch of holes in the wall you have to patch later. Alien Tape claims you won’t ever need screws or anchors again because it can lock anything in place on any surface without damaging it or leaving a sticky residue.

Product: Alien Tape

It’s double-sided thick tape with a rubber texture. The manufacturer claims it uses “nano grip” technology to lock anything in place.

Cost: $20 for 3 rolls

Claims:

“The incredible new advanced nano grip technology that locks anything into place without screws or anchors.”

Peels right off your wall, leaving no damage or residue.

Strong enough to hold an incredible 17.5 pounds.

Test: Viewer Caren Luckie used Alien Tape to hang three different objects: a dry erase board, a medium-sized picture frame and a plastic thermometer outside on a wooden pillar. Alien Tape secured each object in place but they were all fairly lightweight.

To test that claim that it can hold 17.5 pounds, I used Alien Tape on a mirror that weighs 17 pounds.

We covered the entire outside of the frame with Alien Tape, removed the backing and pressed it securely onto a wall. It seemed like it was holding well but after three and a half hours when I checked it, the mirror had fallen off the wall to the ground.

What’s more, the Alien Tape wouldn’t come off of the wall easily. When it did, it removed more than just paint from the wall. I pulled off part of the sheetrock.

Verdict: Alien Tape’s claims that it can hold heavy items on a wall without damaging the wall are not true.