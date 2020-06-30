New safety protocols in effect during first day of early voting in Harris County

HOUSTON – Early voting kicked off in Harris County with major changes to keep voters and poll workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

When you go to a polling center you will see the following:

Free masks if you don’t have one

Social distancing signs and markings on the floor

Hand sanitizing stations at the entrance and exit

Disinfecting wipes to clean your voting machine

Finger covers to push buttons on the machine if you don’t have gloves

Poll workers wearing masks and face shields behind plexiglass

“We’re providing all these extra measures to ensure that you’re not exposed to other voters, poll workers and that we’re keeping our poll workers safe too,” said Chris Hollins, interim Harris County Clerk.

Voters said they appreciated the additional precautions.

“It made me feel a lot safer, it’s more measures than I thought would be taken,” Blake Lambert said.

Here are the dates and times for voting in Harris County:

Early Voting:

June 29 - July 2, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

July 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 6 - July 9, 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

July 10, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Election day is July 14 and the polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.