Houston Food Bank and Catholic Charities open superfood distribution site in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas – The Houston Food Bank and Catholic Charities are collaborating to bring a superfood distribution site to Richmond capable of feeding 1,500 families.

The partnership kicked off Tuesday morning at Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center (MGCC), which will host large-scale food distribution to hundreds of area low-income residents who are struggling, even more, to keep food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly one in four people living in Richmond-Rosenberg live in poverty – the highest poverty level in Fort Bend County, so economic loss from the pandemic is especially brutal in this area. MGCC is located in the zip code with the greatest need according to Catholic Charities.

As a Food Bank Neighborhood SuperSite, MGCC will be able to serve up to 1,500 families on one day alone on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We will be serving 50% more families, thanks to our expanded partnership with the Houston Food Bank,” said Gladys Brumfield-James, MGCC’s executive director. “We are thrilled that we will be able to provide a consistent selection of nutritious food to more people in need.”

Each family will leave with up to 60 pounds of food items: non-perishables (e.g., canned goods), fresh produce, frozen meats and fresh milk.

Families and individuals in need of food assistance should report to Mamie George Community Center located at 1111 Collins Road, Richmond, Texas, 77469, no earlier than 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. They will be directed by police officers and volunteers to staging areas to wait for service. Food distribution runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families must register in advance through the Houston Food Bank’s system by texting 94502 with the letters HFBNSS as the message. They will then be directed to fill out a form with information that’s kept confidential. Families should be ready to show the survey completion screen when pulling into the MGCC parking lot.