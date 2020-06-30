Houston bar’s alcohol permit suspended after TABC says it refused to comply with COVID-19 order

HOUSTON – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has temporarily suspended another Houston-area bar’s alcohol permits for 30 days after it refused to comply with an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring that bars cease operations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prospect Park Restaurants’ location at 3100 Fountain View Drive is among the seven bars listed by the TABC.

The order TABC says the establishment failed to comply with was issued by Abbott on June 26. The order requires all bars earning at least 51% of their revenue from sales of alcohol to suspend operations. Restaurants earning less than 51% of their revenue from alcohol sales may continue to operate at 50% of their indoor seating capacity. Businesses that do not comply with the order face up to a 30-day suspension of their license to sell alcohol for the first violation, followed by up to a 60-day suspension for the second violation. Continued violations could result in additional penalties, including cancellation of the business' alcohol license or permit.

TABC says in a news release that agents visited nearly 1,500 businesses across the state June 26 through June 28 to ensure compliance with the order. Of those, 59 were operating in violation of the governor's order, with 52 agreeing to immediately cease operations after TABC's visit. The remaining seven businesses did not agree to suspend operations and were issued 30-day suspensions of their permit. These businesses include:

Black Stone USA, Fredericksburg

Bokeeters Cocktail Bar, New Caney

Prospect Park, Houston

The Park @ The Domain, Austin

The Venue Private Club, Wills Point

Two other locations' permits were suspended June 26 and were previously announced by TABC:

Whiskey Girl, Abilene

Outlaws Longview, Longview

"We know this is an extremely difficult time for our state's bar owners and we sympathize with all of the owners, operators and employees who are hurting during this pandemic," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles is quoted saying in a news release about the suspensions. "It's the duty of all Texans to do what's necessary to prevent the spread of this disease. Taking these steps now will help ensure a quicker re-opening once this pandemic has passed."

TABC notes that Texans can report a potential violation by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 888-THE-TABC, or using the free TABC: Mobile app for Apple and Android devices. To view TABC’s guidance for the alcoholic beverage industry, visit www.tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.