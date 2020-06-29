84ºF

One Good Thing: Surprise birthday parade for World War II veteran in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – It was a sight to see in downtown Houston Sunday as people celebrated a World War II veteran.

Decorated cars, trucks and motorcycles made a loud entrance to help honor Vincent Grenfell, Sr., who turns 99 on July 4 this year.

This was a major milestone and one worth giving a major celebration for, so to help celebrate a little early, dozens of vehicles lined up and gave him an unforgettable surprise parade while singing “Happy Birthday.”

Vincent has been a resident at a home for homeless veterans for six years.

About the Author: