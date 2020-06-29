Is it legal to shoot off fireworks where you live?

List of Fourth of July fireworks shows shortens this year in South Florida

Planning to set off some fireworks?

Know the rules in your county before you set sparkles to the sky.

From Harris County to Galveston County, each has its own set of firework laws enforced by the county fire marshall and/or law enforcement.

If you have questions regarding your areas’ fireworks laws, check with your nearest city hall or county office.

Here’s what each Houston-area county stand on fireworks:

Harris County

Fireworks, whether sold or discharged are legal in unincorporated areas. You must be 500 feet away from any church, school, hospital or asylum unless the building has a permit.

Fireworks are illegal in the City of Houston. Anyone caught setting off fireworks could be slapped with a hefty fine of $500 to $2,000 depending on the number of fireworks.

Fort Bend County

According to Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office, fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas.

County residents are prohibited to set off fireworks within 600 feet from a school, church, veterinary hospital or child care centers unless permission was granted in writing.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said on Facebook that consumers need to be careful about where they buy their fireworks.

Brazoria County

Fireworks are legal in Brazoria County provided they are discharged 5,000 feet away from a city’s-prohibited area, the Brazoria County Fire Marshal said on the website. The county encourages residents to contact their city fire marshal to determine which areas are prohibited.

Montgomery County

In some cities, including The Woodlands and Conroe, fireworks are illegal within city limits.

If you live within a municipality, check with your local city hall for details, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Montgomery County Police Reporter’s website.

Galveston County

Fireworks can only be sold and discharged in unincorporated areas. Many Galveston County cities have prohibited fireworks, including Dickinson and Galveston, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

It is also illegal to set off fireworks on Galveston city beaches.