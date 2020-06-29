Galveston-Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza among 6 COVID-19 cases reported at priest retirement home

HOUSTON – Officials with the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said Monday six cases of coronavirus have been reported at the Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Priest Retirement Residence, including the facility’s namesake.

The facility, which provides housing for 18 retired priests, learned that a staff member of the foodservice contractor, as well as an independent caregiver, both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson, all of the priests living at the retirement home, its employees and contractors were tested last week for the virus. The spokesperson said they learned late Saturday evening that four of the priests who live there tested positive for COVID-19, including Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza and retired Auxiliary Bishop Vincent M. Rizzotto.

Of the remaining 14 priests who were tested, 12 tested negative and two are still awaiting their results, officials said.

A spokesperson said none of the four priests who tested positive has developed serious symptoms. All of the priests have been directed to self-quarantine in their rooms for 14 days.

“We ask that you please pray for all those impacted by COVID-19, and in particular for all of our priests,” officials said in a news release.