Greater Houston Partnership leads call for COVID-19 safety

HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Partnership is a regional business advocacy group with more than 11,000 members spanning 11 counties. Bob Harvey is the president & CEO of the GHP and says the regions’ businesses need to do more to help stop the upward trajectory of COVID-19 in the Houston region.

“We felt that it wasn’t enough to simply ask employees of those retail establishments to wear masks,” he said. “We needed to require the customers to wear masks and the best way to do that frankly was to regulate the business and have the businesses have a health safety policy that in turn requires masks.”

Harvey said the GHP board is also recommending that employers let employees work from home whenever possible. More on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

U.S. Rep Kevin Brady (R) 8th and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D) 18th are guests on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and talk about prospects for passage of the Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the challenges of rising COVID-19 cases in the Houston region, prospects for another stimulus package to keep the economy off death’s door and much more.

On the question of whether the Texas economy was reopened too soon:

”The country had to because the long-term damage to families and the unemployed, I think would have been not just extremely unhealthy, would have really changed their lives forever as well,” said Congressman Brady.

Why George Floyd Justice in Policing Act may go nowhere

--The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed with only three Republican votes.

--GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the bill would not pass in the senate.

--President Trump has said he would veto House version of the bill.

On the question of future prospects for the bill in light of so little support from Republicans:

“We are changing the construct of dealing with civilians in this time so that police can go home to their families and mothers stop burying sons and daughters,” said Congresswoman Jackson Lee.

More Information:

· Bob Harvey, President, CEO Greater Houston Partnership

· Website: https://www.houston.org

· Phone: 713-844-3600

· Twitter: @GHPartnership

· Email: lacquisto@houston.org

· U.S. Rep Kevin Brady (R), 8th Congressional District

· Website: https://kevinbrady.house.gov

· Phone: (DC) 202-225-4901

· Phone: (Conroe) 936-441-5700

· Twitter: @RepKevinBrady

· Email: https://bit.ly/2CMGV1z

· U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D), 18th Congressional District

· Website https://Jacksonlee.house.gov

· Phone: (DC) 202-225-3816

· Phone: (Houston) 713-655-0050

· Twitter: @JacksonLeeTX18

