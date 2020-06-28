89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Ask 2: Does the American Disabilities Act allow people not to wear face masks?

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, American Disabilities Act, ADA, face masks, Harris County, Houston
A man wearing mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man wearing mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Department of Justice is warning of fraudulent images and false information regarding face mask usage. The department said there has been no notice or public information regarding the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Inaccurate flyers or other postings have been circulating on social media channels regarding the use of face coverings and the ADA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these notices include the use of the DOJ seals and the ADA phone number.

However, the Department of Justice did not issue or does not endorse them in away. The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings, according to a press release.

The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption that relieves people with disabilities from complying with legitimate health and safety rules.

The public can visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 and 800-514-0383 for more information. 

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: