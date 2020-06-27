H-E-B limits toilet tissue, hand sanitizers and other products amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – H-E-B is limiting the purchase of certain items in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company. The items include toilet tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizer, hand soap and some medicines.

The company said limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. The following items are limited per shopping trip.

“To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items,” H-E-B wrote in a press release. “Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily.”

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores):

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores):

Bath tissue multipack – limit 2

Bath tissue singles – limit 2

Paper towels – limit 2

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.