HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating after officers discovered a man shot dead in the middle of the street Friday morning.

Officers said the incident happened while police were patrolling the area a little after 1 a.m. on Berry Street near St. Charles.

Investigators said the man appeared to have several gunshot wounds. Police said they believe there may have been people around who witnessed the shooting.

There is no word yet on any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.