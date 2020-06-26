Man charged, accused of shooting dog in face in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas – On Friday, Fort Bend County authorities announced they arrested 33-year-old Timothy Holloway. Authorities accuse Holloway of shooting his Staffordshire Terrier, Clarence, twice in the face in December 2019.

Astonishingly, the 10-year-old terrier survived the shooting. Clarence underwent several major operations. He still has bullets fragments in his face and is blind in one eye. Wag Again Rescue also aided in the canine’s recovery.

Fort Bend County officials say Holloway was the owner of the dog at the time of the shooting and when he was arrested, he admitted to the shooting. Officials went on to say animal abuse will not be tolerated in Fort Bend County and they will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

Holloway was charged with animal cruelty of a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony. If convicted, Holloway could face up to 10 years in prison.