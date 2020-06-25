UH is requiring face coverings for all students, employees on campus, effective immediately

HOUSTON – The University of Houston is requiring all students and employees to wear face coverings while on-campus until further notice, the university announced on Twitter Thursday.

The mask order is for the following areas:

Indoor public areas on campus, except where marked, even if you are alone. This includes all non-private office or residential spaces, such as lobbies, restrooms, classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, common spaces in residence halls, conference rooms, and break rooms

Outdoor spaces where six feet or more of physical distancing is difficult to reliably maintain

Face coverings are not required in the following limited circumstances:

When working alone in a single office

When in your own residential space

When engaging in physical activity outside

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk

While operating outdoor equipment if not appropriate from a safety standpoint

When consuming food or drink

When engaging in personal hygiene activities

The university will allow expectations for those individuals who, due to a specific medical condition, cannot wear a face covering and have received an accommodation. Requests for an exception due to a medical condition for students will be handled by the Center for Students with DisABILITIES and requests for employees will be handled by Equal Opportunity Services.

This rule is directed to all who are visiting campus, including contractors and visitors (10 years of age or older).