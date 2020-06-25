Late Evening Storms on West Side

Katy, TX – A line of converging winds created strong storms late this evening which prompted Flood Advisories until 12:15am for western Harris County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County and Austin County. Rainfall amounts came down at the rate of almost 1.5″ in just half an hour! Total rainfall exceeded 2″ at Willow Fork Creek and Pederson Road in southern Waller County. In Harris County, South Mayde Creek at Morton Road had 1.76″ of rain in under an hour. All of Waller, Austin, Colorado, Ft Bend and inland Harris County are under a Flash Flood Watch until 6am, depicted below in green.

Flash Flood Watch to 6am

Shortly before midnight, many of the showers in Harris County had fallen apart and the line of storms had begun to weaken, although thunderstorms continued.

11:41pm Storms

Thursday morning’s commute shows just spotty showers but Britta Merwin will be on hand to get us through the morning rush. Here’s the current Futurecast:

Spotty Showers at 7am

Have a safe overnight and Thursday! Stay Weather Aware!