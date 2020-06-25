Another round of heavy rain expected Friday morning

HOUSTON – After multiple rounds of heavy rain in southeast Texas this week, get ready for another round for Friday.

Deep tropical moisture combined with weak disturbances drifting over the region have produced multiple waves of heavy rain. The next disturbance to move through will bring downpours as early as the pre-dawn hours Friday morning. Areas west and southwest of Houston are most likely to see the heaviest rain, although bands could set up over Houston, too.

Plan for a wet morning commute for the second day in a row and certainly pack an umbrella on your way out the door.

Showers and storms will linger through the morning and begin to dissipate somewhat in the afternoon.

Futurecast, 4am Friday, June 26

Futurecast, 8am Friday, June 26

Futurecast, Noon Friday, June 26

Futurecast, 4pm Friday, June 26

Rainfall totals will vary drastically from location to location, from less than an inch in some places to six or more inches in isolated spots. The location of the highest rainfall amounts will depend on exactly where heavy rain bands develop, and that is far from certain. The High Resolution Rapid Refresh short-range forecast model places the heaviest rain west of Houston, as shown in the figure below, but Houston is certainly not out of play.

Futurecast rainfall through 4pm, Friday, June 26

The long-range shows continued chances for rain into the weekend, but daily coverage will likely be less. By next week, we could see a few showers daily, but the trend should be for much drier weather than we are experiencing this week.