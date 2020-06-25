2 killed after vehicle slams into small transit bus in Channelview, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a small transit bus Thursday in Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The fatal crash was reported just before noon at 977 Sheldon Road.

Gonzalez said the driver of a vehicle may have lost control and spun out in front of the bus before the crash happened. He said the driver and passenger of that vehicle were killed. Gonzalez said a rear passenger of the vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.