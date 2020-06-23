To send back or home school? Katy ISD asking parents’ feedback on reopening schools

KATY, Texas – Katy Independent School District is asking parents several questions in a survey, including what they want to do this fall semester when schools reopen.

The survey asks if parents want to send their children back to school or keep them home and continue online learning? Parents will have until June 25, 2020, to fill out the survey.

School officials will use that feedback to finalize back-to-school plans within the next month.

On Monday, Katy ISD parents got a video message from Superintendent Ken Gregorski asking parents to fill out the survey. Gregorski mentions a safety precaution in the video and cleaning school buses in-between bus routes.

School officials are also discussing shifting start times and end times for students.

Gregorski adds, parents, will be able to choose from in-person classes, to online learning, or both.

“In addition to traditional in-person instruction school districts will also have the option to provide remote online learning for those students who wish to participate in that learning model,” Gregorski. “The board staff and I want to ensure your voices guide the safe return of students as we finalize plans over the coming month.”

What do parents think?

Some parents told KPRC 2 they already have strong opinions.

“I don’t want to take a risk with my kids’ health,” said Ghazala Siddiqi, mother of three Katy ISD students.

She worries if she physically sends her kids back to school this fall semester, they may get really sick and without some sort of vaccine, she says it’s just too risky.

“How the district can give you the assurance that your kids will be safe if we send them to school,” Siddiqi said.

“I miss school and my friends and going to homecoming and football games but it’s for our safety,” said daughter, Arhama Siddiqi.

Other parents told KPRC 2 they are OK with the older kids going back. Arati Jhaveri’s son will be in high school this fall.

She said he’s going back to in-person instruction come Aug. 19.

”He’s old enough to maybe do the right things that people expect out of him so I think he should be good,” Jhaveri said.