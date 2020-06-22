Houston personalities: Meet the couple behind Houston’s famous Turkey Leg Hut

In 2016, Turkey Leg Hut owners Lynn and Nakia Price unleashed their monster turkey legs onto the world in a parking lot at the Houston Rodeo. Just a couple years later and with no culinary background between the two, the pair turned their fledgling side hustle into one of Houston’s most happening eateries, attracting long lines and visits from celebrities, rap royalty and professional athletes like Snoop Dog, Trae The Truth, Kevin Hart, James Harden, DeAndre Hopkins and more.

The list goes on and on and it’s quite a customer base considering the pair launched Turkey Leg Hut just three years ago, back in 2017.

Nakia Price, a Chicago native attended the University of Houston on a basketball scholarship and has her Bachelor of Science degree in Business and minored in Marketing while her husband Lynn Price, a Houston native, was born and raised in Houston’s Third Ward, went to Jack Yates High School, and played baseball at Rice University.

Nakia and Lynn took the time to talk turkey legs, Houston and a new ice house in the works.

Q: What do you love about Houston?

Nakia: We love everything about Houston, the food, the people and our community. Both of our families live here and we are with family and friends often so that makes Houston even better to be around the people we care about and love.

Q: What made you want to open your businesses here in Houston?

Nakia: My husband, Lynn grew up right here in Third Ward, I came to Houston in college and went to U of H, Houston is home for both of us so it makes sense to build and reinvest in our community, this is our home.

Q: What’s the first word that comes to mind when you think of Houston?

Nakia: Home

Lynn: Family

Q: What’s the first word that comes to mind when you think of turkey legs?

Both: Amazing!

Q: What do you like to do in Houston in your spare time? What Houston places do you recommend to out-of-town friends and visitors?

Nakia: When we are not at the restaurant or working, we are actually big foodies. We love going and supporting and trying out other restaurants with our family, we ride our horses and attending the Rodeo and other sporting events.

Lynn: Of course we have everyone come to Turkey Leg Hut.

Q: If you had to pick, what would you say is your all-time favorite Turkey Leg Hut menu item?

Nakia: The Crawfish Mac and Cheese Stuffed Leg

Lynn: Cajun Bowl

Q: How many turkey legs do you think you’ve consumed over the years?

Both: Too many to count!

Q: What are you looking forward to this year?

Nakia: We are really looking forward to the new Savoy Urban Ice House opening in Third Ward right over off of Emancipation. We have been working on this for a while and now that we are slowly opening back up the city, we are looking forward to bringing this new location and fun place to the community. We know everyone will love this new concept.

Turkey Leg Hut is located at 4830 Almeda Road in Houston. For more information, visit theturkeyleghut.com.