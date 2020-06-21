Student who attended strength and conditioning camp at The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus tests positive for COVID-19

A student who attended the strength and conditioning camp at The Woodlands High School Ninth Grade campus last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was notified of the positive test Thursday, June 18. Conroe ISD Director of Communications Sarah Blakelock said the facility used for the strength and training camp was thoroughly cleaned and “all students and employees directly impacted have been notified in accordance with UIL and Texas Education Agency guidelines about required self-quarantine or their ability to continue participating.”

“As a best practice, all families and students are advised to monitor their health, follow the CDC guidelines, and contact their healthcare provider with any questions or if symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or chills develop,” Blakelock said.

Blakelock said the positive test result at the site does not effect the strength and conditioning camps being held at two other locations.

“All sites are working to provide the safest experience for students by following UIL and Texas Education Agency guidelines,” Blakelock said.