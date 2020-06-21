91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

HPD: Body found floating in White Oak Bayou in northwest Houston

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County
photo

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found floating in White Oak Bayou Thursday in northwest Houston.

The discovery was reported around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A bicyclist spotted the body in the waters off Shady Grove Lane.

The Houston Fire Department assisted with the retrieval of the body.

Authorities said there are no apparent signs of foul play. They said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: