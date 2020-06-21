HPD: Body found floating in White Oak Bayou in northwest Houston

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found floating in White Oak Bayou Thursday in northwest Houston.

The discovery was reported around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A bicyclist spotted the body in the waters off Shady Grove Lane.

The Houston Fire Department assisted with the retrieval of the body.

Authorities said there are no apparent signs of foul play. They said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.