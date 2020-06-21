Cleveland ISD suspends all student activities through July 5 after 2 families report positive tests for COVID-19

The Cleveland Independent School District announced the suspension of all student activities through Sunday, July 5 after two families report positive tests for COVID-19.

The positive tests are associated with CISD band, cheer, and athletic summer programs, CISD Superintendent Chris Trotter said in a letter to parents Saturday.

“I have deemed it to necessary, in the best interests of all students and staff, to suspend all student activities through Sunday, July 5, 2020,” Trotter said.

District officials will offer an update Wednesday.

“As always, the safety and health of our students and staff are the priority during this outbreak,” Trotter said.