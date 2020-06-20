Houston rapper raises $100,000 for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other families affected by racism and police brutality

HOUSTON – Rapper Tobe Nwigwe raised $100,000 to families affected by racism and police brutality. The Alief native said the proceeds came from “Stop Killing Black People” t-shirts sales.
The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Elijah McClain each received a $25,000 donation, Tobe Nwigwe announced on Instagram Wednesday.
“Stop killing black people. It’s that simple. The other pandemic. Too many lives lost,” he wrote.
Tobe Nwigwe is a first-generation Nigerian-American who spreads inspirational, meaningful messages through his music. He said he makes purpose popular.
Tobe Nwigwe often performs with his wife Fat and producer LaNell Grant.
