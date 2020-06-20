87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Houston health officials said large case count reported Saturday due to ‘large record feed’ from Texas DSHS

The City of Houston reported 844 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths on Saturday

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, coronavirus
KPRC
KPRC

The City of Houston reported 844 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths on Saturday. City health officials said that the case count was “due in part to a large record feed” from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Houston Health Department confirmed a total of 12,533 COVID-19 cases, including 191 deaths.

Officials said the latest deaths reported Saturday had underlying health conditions.

The news comes as the state reports an upswing in cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: