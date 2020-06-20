Houston health officials said large case count reported Saturday due to ‘large record feed’ from Texas DSHS

The City of Houston reported 844 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths on Saturday. City health officials said that the case count was “due in part to a large record feed” from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Houston Health Department confirmed a total of 12,533 COVID-19 cases, including 191 deaths.

Officials said the latest deaths reported Saturday had underlying health conditions.

The news comes as the state reports an upswing in cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.