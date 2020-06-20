Houston and Harris County residents split on new mask mandate issued by Judge Lina Hidalgo

HOUSTON – Houston and Harris County residents are split on how they feel about Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s executive order that requires business owners to mandate that all customers and employees wear masks.

While some were for the move, others said they felt that their rights were being trampled on.

In a Facebook poll posted Friday night, KPRC 2 viewers were split 61% to 39% on how they felt about the order.

📣 SOUND OFF: 📣 Do you agree with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's decision to have businesses require employees and customers to wear masks or face a $1,000 fine? https://bit.ly/2YORbxq Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, June 19, 2020

Many made their feelings known in comments on Facebook as well. A question KPRC 2 asked people on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments with people explaining why they agreed or disagreed with the order.