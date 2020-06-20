HCSO: 2 people injured in rollover crash on I-45

Two people were injured in a rollover crash Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Harris County deputies responded to reports of a major crash in the 16100 block of I-45 North Freeway.

A vehicle with two occupants, a man and a woman, ran up into the back of another vehicle, causing the striking vehicle to flip over several times in the northbound main lanes of the freeway.

The woman in the vehicle was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. The other occupant, the man, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The occupants in the vehicle that was struck from behind, a man and a juvenile, are fine.

Just after the crash occurred, an off-duty Houston police officer passing through the area stopped at the scene and rendered aid, applying a tourniquet to one of the arms of the injured woman.

Investigators said there are indications speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Investigators will look at lab results to determine if intoxication contributed to the crash.