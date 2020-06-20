Center for Race and Justice proposed for Prairie View A & M University (KPRC)

THREE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE CENTER FOR RACE AND JUSTICE:

1-PVAMU President Dr. Ruth Simmons came up with the idea in the wake of the racial unrest after the George Floyd killing.

2-Goal will be to address issues of race and to expose students to cutting edge research and activists who’ve lived a life of uplifting their communities.

3-One million dollar personal contribution was made by Charles Butt, Chairman of H-E-B to kick start the funding for the center to be named after Dr. Ruth Simmons.

Ruth Simmons, Ph.D., President of Prairie View A & M University, says the idea behind the center is to address issues and work to find solutions to race related problems that continue to exist in this country. With funding underway and curriculum being developed she says all that’s needed now is approval from the Texas A & M University System board of regents. See the full interview on Houston Newsmakers Sunday morning at 10:30

Is there room for another cabinet level department in Washington,D.C.?

Congressman Green presses for new cabinet level department in Washington D.C. (KPRC)

Congressman Al Green thinks the time is now to not only declare a war on racism and discrimination, but to back it up by establishing what he calls the Department of Reconciliation, a Cabinet position with a Secretary who would answer to the President. He says the responsibility of that office could not be more important. “To craft a plan and to implement the plan, the strategy, if you will, to end racism and invidious discrimination in all its forms.”

Calls to de-fund police may be short sighted, says Crime Stoppers President

Crime Stoppers of Houston seeks to bridge divide between communities and law enforcement. (KPRC)

Rania Mankarious is the President & CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston and says recent calls by some to de-fund police departments seem punitive in nature to target law enforcement. “De-fund the police?” she asked. “Should we be moving some funds away from law enforcement and injecting them into social services? Maybe the question should just be “should we be injecting funds into social services and they can be two separate issues and I really wish they’d be handled separately.” She says a balance is needed and that Crime Stoppers of Houston is ready to help bridge the trust gap between communities and law enforcement.

