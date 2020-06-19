Watch Galveston’s virtual Juneteenth celebration

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Historical Foundation, Galveston Island and UTMB Health will host a Facebook Live of the 41st annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon.

41st Annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth Celebration Juneteenth and General Order No. 3, read on June 19, 1865, announcing that all slaves were free, is one of Galveston’s most important historical moments. In conjunction with the University of Texas Medical Branch's annual Juneteenth celebration, Galveston Historical Foundation will live stream the program from the 1859 Ashton Villa. Learn more about the history of Juneteenth at www.galvestonhistory.org/juneteenth. Posted by Galveston Historical Foundation on Friday, June 19, 2020

Juneteenth marks the day 155 years ago that official word of the Emancipation Proclamation arrived in Texas.

The celebration includes a reading of General Orders No. 3., which was originally read by Union General Gordon Granger at Ashton Villa on June 19, 1865. The orders informed Galveston of the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after the proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

The celebration is named after Edwards, a member of the Texas House who was the author of the 1979 bill that made Juneteenth a paid holiday in the state.